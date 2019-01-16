Veens Clothing unveils 2019 shirt collection titled 'Webs'

The uniquely sewn collection were designed to make you look your very best when worn. The unisex pieces combine the latest trends with top quality fabrics, geometry patterns and varieties of designs that ensure that there is something for everyone.

These must-have crisp shirts comes in different designs ranging from patterned to striped, classic collars and buttoned down shirts with velvet designs which helps take your look from casual to smart, and lots more.

Dress to impress and smarten up this New Year in any of these shirts which comes in various colors and classic cuts.

Credits

Designer: @veensclothing1

Photography: @aysugarr

Models: @bryanokwara @amanda_dara @rainz_100 @preshams_ @allisontams @edewor10

Publicist: @moafricapr