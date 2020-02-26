It’s been sunny and very hot in Lagos and one of the best ways to survive this harsh weather is by wearing bright coloured outfits.

You would agree with us that the weather we’re currently experiencing is quite harsh and unbearable. One of the people adding to the temperature is Toke Makinwa as she continues to step out in class and style.

For this season, floral is one of the best prints to play with. Toke rocks an off-shoulder crop top with long sleeves and a mini skirt that accentuated her beautiful body shape.

She paired the outfit with white slippers and sunshade. The trendy mini bag brought the right element to the look.

The laid back hair and the subtle makeup helped us focus on the beauty of the outfit.