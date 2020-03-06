With the heatwave and hot weather in Lagos, it’s safe to say that street style is quite popular.

The ‘African bad girl’ headed to the streets of Lagos in ripped denim and a green bustier that showed off her cleavage. She paired the look with a white a Jacquemus mini-bag.

She paired the look with matching square toe heels that complimented her bag. She went for long braids and hoop earrings that made her look stand out.

Judging by the weather and season, Tiwa Savage gave street style an amazing look and a great way to rock the ripped denim trend.

Tiwa is definitely having a good time with this look and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to rock this style to your party this weekend.