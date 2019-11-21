Denim on denim is a tricky beast but when you know how to pull it off, you're sure to make fashion statements.

The Canadian tuxedo became popular in the '80s with the rise of denim as a key staple in all wardrobes. The trend has since been revived thanks to some of style influencers and celebrities, who have been able to rock the trend like a pro.

From Tiwa Savage sporting hers with a Bottega bag and a sexy edge to Timini rocking his with the swag needed to compliment the look, this style is definitely for risk-takers.

Here are some of the denim on denim looks you should try this weekend.

Mama Jam Jam! Tiwa Savage served an edgy and sexy stand out look

Timini Egbuson gave us a street style vibe with a suave appearance, we can't help but see

You can also give a classy look with denim on denim look just like Mercy Aigbe.

Ripped denim pants plus ripped denim jacket = Major Outfit Goals, according to Falz.

Ini Edo switched the denim on denim look with right accessories and colorful hair.