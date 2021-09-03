The past and present of the classic wardrobe favorite - the little black dress

A timeless classic that made its first appearance in the limelight in American Vogue Magazine.

The little black dress by the fashion Coco Chanel was published in American Vogue in 1926.

Vogue magazine named it the ‘Chanel’s Ford’ because just like the vehicle Ford, it was simple and readily available.

Vogue said that it would become a uniform for all women who had a taste for fine things and boy were they right!

The next time in history we see it, it is Christian Dior who brings another version of the little black dress, this time it is a flared gown with a cinched waist.

But the person credited for the fame of the little black dress is actress Audrey Hepburn in the movie, in the movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany'.

The sheath dress made by Givenchy, became one of the looks Hepburn is known for.

Another person credited for making the little black a timeless classic is the princess of Wales, the Lady Diana.

Diana wore an off shoulder black gown made by Christina Stambolian that etched itself into our brains and inspired many women.

In modern times, the little black dress, now called the LBD has been worn by a lot of famous people in history, Diana Ross and the Supremes were known for rocking this look.

Naomi Campbell, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Madonna and even the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have worn this quintessential wardrobe favorite.

