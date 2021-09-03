RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The past and present of the classic wardrobe favorite - the little black dress

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the most versatile outfit in the history of fashionable attires is the vintage little black dress.

Meghan Markle in a black dior dress [thetimes]
Meghan Markle in a black dior dress [thetimes]

The little black dress is a versatile and multipurpose outfit that just works for every occasion.

Recommended articles

A timeless classic that made its first appearance in the limelight in American Vogue Magazine.

The little black dress by the fashion Coco Chanel was published in American Vogue in 1926.

Vogue magazine named it the ‘Chanel’s Ford’ because just like the vehicle Ford, it was simple and readily available.

Vogue said that it would become a uniform for all women who had a taste for fine things and boy were they right!

Coco Chanel's little black dress [pinterest]
Coco Chanel's little black dress [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The next time in history we see it, it is Christian Dior who brings another version of the little black dress, this time it is a flared gown with a cinched waist.

Christian Dior's version of the Little black dress [cprfashion]
Christian Dior's version of the Little black dress [cprfashion] Pulse Nigeria

But the person credited for the fame of the little black dress is actress Audrey Hepburn in the movie, in the movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany'.

The sheath dress made by Givenchy, became one of the looks Hepburn is known for.

Audrey Hepburn in a classic little black dress
Audrey Hepburn in a classic little black dress ece-auto-gen

Another person credited for making the little black a timeless classic is the princess of Wales, the Lady Diana.

Diana wore an off shoulder black gown made by Christina Stambolian that etched itself into our brains and inspired many women.

Princess Diana's Little black dress is timeless [pinterest]
Princess Diana's Little black dress is timeless [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

In modern times, the little black dress, now called the LBD has been worn by a lot of famous people in history, Diana Ross and the Supremes were known for rocking this look.

Naomi Campbell, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Madonna and even the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have worn this quintessential wardrobe favorite.

Meghan Markle in a black dior dress [thetimes]
Meghan Markle in a black dior dress [thetimes] Pulse Nigeria

No doubt, every woman needs a statement little black dress to seamless move from day to night, work to party and to stand out all the time.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: OAP Dotun takes a swipe at Tega's husband over adultery confession

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Man with disability (video)

7 ways young Nigerians are making money

'I can't feed my son if I stop twerking on social media' - Akuepem Poloo

Sarkodie statue shows up on social media

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband says cheating on her broke their bond

Will I use sex to restock? – Phone seller asks Linda who wants to buy iPhone 11 with small cash & sex