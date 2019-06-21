The Fashion Souk by Eventful Business Pitch

The third edition of The Fashion Souk Business Pitch by Eventful is here! If you own a fashion business, here's a great opportunity to move your business to the next level it deserves by winning an equipment grant, undergoing free business trainings and so much more...

How to Enter:

1. Post a 1-minute video of what your fashion business is about and why your business should be considered

2.Follow and Tag @thefashionsouk_ng using the hashtag #TFSbizpitch3

The best entries will be shortlisted for a final pitch to Fashion Icons in the Nigerian fashion industry before the day of The Fashion Souk. The emerging top 3 winners will be announced and rewarded on the day of The Souk at Harbour Point, Wilmot Point road, Lagos on Sunday, July 7th.

