Teni the Entertainer channels the legendary Missy Elliot in nineties inspired 'Bad Boy' photoshoot

She's the breakthrough artist on the Nigerian music industry and as she prepares to take over, Teni thrills with brand new nostalgic shoot.

Shattering all norms, TENI made a huge stamp on the Nigerian entertainment scene in 2018. With her unadulterated melodies, free-spirited persona and unconventional style connecting with many, the Dr Dolor Entertainment star looks set to take her brand to the next level.

Shot by Anny Robert, TENI taps into the iconic late 90’s style of music stars such as Missy Elliot and Diddy’s Bad Boys entertainment group.

Donning an orange durag, TENI gives that More Money More Problems video nostalgia in a custom Sanusi Lagos silver metallic jump suit by renowned celebrity stylist, Sneaker Boy.

For her next look, TENI creatively brightens it up in a custom Sanusi Lagos lemon jacket, yellow baggy pants, a pink bucket hat under a lemon durag and a pair of white retro glasses.

She saves the best for last, channeling the “Misdemeanor” herself; Missy Elliot known for her fondess of tracksuits; wearing a custom Sanusi Lagos Yellow with a black stripes one herself, matching it with a black durag and pair of yellow vintage glasses.

Watch the BEHIND THE SCENES of the photo shoot below!

Credits:

Creative Direction: Doble Seis Entertainment

Styling: Sneaker Boy

Outfits: Sanusi Lagos

Photography: Anny Robert

Make up: Beautebytoby

Location: Anny Robert Studios, Chevron