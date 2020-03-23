Newyork based content creator, Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu, is showing us why polka dot will forever be one of fashion's favourite prints.

Polka dots is a very interesting print not because it is really beautiful but because it can also be paired with any other type of print or pattern, giving you that remarkably stylish and chic look.

The beauty and lifestyle influencer is showing us different ways you can pair your polka dots outfits in the most elegant and classy way:

1. Pair two different polka dot colours

Don't be boring with your outfits, go out of the norm and do something fun. An example is pairing two different colors of polka dots. They will always look great together. So go ahead and pair your different colors of polka dots prints.

Chinyere Adogu stuns in polka dot [Instagram: the_real_chi]

2. Match them with plaids or checks

Polka dot prints go well pattern. We can't get over how she's paired her polka dots top with an high waisted plaid skirt. She kept everything simple and combine the colours well, this is what you should also take into consideration when you want to pair your polka dot with any other pattern.

Chinyere Adogu stuns in polka dot [Instagram: the_real_chi]

3. With plain pants

This might seem like the most regular pairing and to some people, the safest. The combination also goes perfectly well. We love she rocked an off-shoulder polka dot top that accentuates her shoulders paired with nicely fitted jeans and black heeled sandals. Feel free to combine your polka dots with a pair of blue jeans or any colour of pants of your choice.

Chinyere Adogu stuns in polka dot [Instagram: the_real_chi]

If you opt for a big polka dot print,always pair it with a plain top or skirt or jean!