Styling them can be difficult. With this Style Guide, these are some ways to wear them stylishly.
Style Guide: 5 ways to style a headwrap
Headwraps and head ties are accessories every woman should have. Headwraps save you from a bad hair day or spice up your look.
Use a head wrap as a hairband.
Are your braids getting older? Even if they aren't, you can tie a band on your braids or weavon to look chic!
The dramatic hairband
Add a little flair to your hairband by making it into a bow or a circle.
The full wrap
Wrapping your whole hair is definitely regal and classy, you should try it.
Half wrap
In a half wrap, you tie your hair and just let a little out.
The doughnut
A common way to tie your wrap the hair that is easy and beautiful.
