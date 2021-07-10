RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 ways to style a headwrap

Headwraps and head ties are accessories every woman should have. Headwraps save you from a bad hair day or spice up your look.

Issa Rae for Essence Magazine {pinterest}
Styling them can be difficult. With this Style Guide, these are some ways to wear them stylishly.

Are your braids getting older? Even if they aren't, you can tie a band on your braids or weavon to look chic!

Use it as a hair band {pinterest}
Add a little flair to your hairband by making it into a bow or a circle.

Dramatic hairband {pinterest}
Wrapping your whole hair is definitely regal and classy, you should try it.

The full wrap {pinterest}
In a half wrap, you tie your hair and just let a little out.

The half wrap {pinterest}
A common way to tie your wrap the hair that is easy and beautiful.

The doughnut {pinterest}
