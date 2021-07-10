Style Guide: 5 ways to style a headwrap

Use a head wrap as a hairband.

Are your braids getting older? Even if they aren't, you can tie a band on your braids or weavon to look chic!

Pulse Nigeria

The dramatic hairband

Add a little flair to your hairband by making it into a bow or a circle.

Pulse Nigeria

The full wrap

Wrapping your whole hair is definitely regal and classy, you should try it.

Pulse Nigeria

Half wrap

In a half wrap, you tie your hair and just let a little out.

Pulse Nigeria

The doughnut

A common way to tie your wrap the hair that is easy and beautiful.