Wearing prints to your workplace is something you should explore this week as it would give you a different look and help you switch up your work style.

Although, searching for outfits to rock to your workplace can be a little stressful but looking good at work has a way of brightening your day. Prints are one of the styles you can explore.

There are different ways to rock prints as a work style but Sharon Ooja has given us some ideas on how to rock prints to your workplace.

From gowns to stylish tops, here’s how Sharon Ooja wants us to wear prints to our workplace.

1. Walk into your office in style with this lovely gown. The belt at the waist will help you define your waist as seen on Sharon Ooja.

2. You can walk into that meeting with confidence in this outfit. You can mix the print with a plain side, it doesn’t have to be all print.

3. You can rock a lovely and stylish Ankara gown to work on a Friday and look as amazing Sharon in this look.