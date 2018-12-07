news

These are the affordable fashion brands that are keeping us stylish and on trend. Pulse List 2018: Top 5 fashion brands of 2018.

1. Maju

Maju is a contemporary fashion label headed by Motunrayo Jimoh. The company which was created in the year 2008 has now become one of the most worn brands in Nigeria and a great model for fast fashion in the design industry.

The founder, Motunrayo, graduated from the University of Lagos, after which she decided to pursue her passion for designing.. She went on to invest in the brand, offering affordability above all else which is what has ensured the brand’s continued success.

Putting all creativity into play, Maju has released a number of ready-to-wear collections that constantly sell out.. Her designs are always fashion forward, trendy and affordable.Most of her designs have been worn several times by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts including Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onolaja, Powede Lawrence, Lola Oj, Ozinna Anumudu, Toni Tones and many more.

2. Fashpa

Fashpa, the brainchild of entrepreneur Honey Ogundeyi, is a one-stop shop for fashion. Fashpa.com is Nigeria’s premier online fashion retailer and designs, manufactures and distributes its line of clothing . It retails the clothing online and offers delivery throughout Africa and the World.

What began as a simple idea to solve a problem with access to fashion in Nigeria has evolved into a powerful business model. Fashpa, much like ASOS, began as a marketplace retailer, carrying foreign brands such as Zara, H&M, Steve Madden, Topshop amongst others. Now, the brand creates their own

3. The 5k Shop

Sophia Ike-Onu is the Founder of The5kShop. The5kShop is an online retail store which originally only sold items under 5k but has since evolved into a more dynamic business model with the brand stocking stylish and affordable ready-to-wear options. Sophie invested all her savings into the business and has seen a fantastic return as the 5k shop, now known as MyT5s is scaling new heights in the retail space..

For her work with The 5k Shop, Sophie has received several awards which include the British Council Enterprise Challenge 2016 (which allowed her to be privately mentored by Sir Richard Branson) and a coveted CNN feature for promoting locally-produced affordable fashion. She was also named one of the 100 most influential women in Africa by Leading Ladies Africa and a Brand Ambassadorship deal with Virgin Atlantic.

4. 2207bytbally

2207bytbally was founded by Tolu Bally who created the label in November 2016. In just two short years, the label has had enormous success and amassed quite the following and when you see the quality of the clothing, it’s easy to see why.Her designer are refreshing, youthful, colourful and most importantly, versatile meaning that you can repeat your 2207bytbally piece in different ways.

The 2207bytbally brand has been a force to be reckoned since it started,, winning awards and becoming a home to many stylish celebrities and individuals. The fashion brand is known to have clothed many popular names including Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bolanle Olukanni, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham, Linda Osifo, Ini Dima Okojie, Lilian Afegbai, Beverly Naya and many more.

5. Ziva Lagos

Ziva Lagos is the brainchild of Tania Omotayo and the emerging brand made such an impact that Tania founded herself honoured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Ziva Lagos is a privately owned indigenous clothing retailer founded in 2016. Ziva is dedicated to delivering affordable ready-to-wear womenswear fashion, ensuring on-trend, stylish, print-laden looks.

Ziva showed off their collection this year at Arise Fashion Week sharing the stage with supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Imaan Hammam, quite the coup for a relatively new brand. Ziva Lagos has found fans in a plethora of celebrities including Annie Idibia and Taje Prest.