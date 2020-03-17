The veteran singer shares what it means to be phenomenal as she graces the latest cover of Guardian Life Magazine.

On the cover, she dazzled in a burgundy maxi gown that made her look beautiful. The outfit had dramatic sleeves and layers that enveloped her body.

Styled by Iphie, the Trisho Couture custom dress was adorned with a gold fascinator that sat pretty on her low cut hairstyle. Onyeka Onwenu looked ageless in this outfit.

The actress and human rights activist is also a phenomenal woman and our achievements can speak for her. In an exclusive interview, she shared her take on what achievement means, especially for a modern-day woman.

ALSO READ: Idia Aisien serves boss chic look on the cover of The Celebrity Shoot Magazine's latest issue

According to her,

“You have to look at yourself and say, ‘what is my life’s purpose? What are the things I need to know to make it?’ worry about those things. Society is a flux and sometimes, what societies think, is not the best.”