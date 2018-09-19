Omoyemi Akerele finalist for Tommy Hilfiger Innovation Challenge

news

Omoyemi Akerele is a light in the Nigerian fashion industry . Lagos Fashion Week has come along in leaps and bounds under her careful watch. Now, Omoyemi is getting her dues as the fashion pioneer is a finalist for Tommy Hilfiger Social Innovation Challenge.

Omoyemi , who has just been honoured for the 6th year in a row by the prestigious BoF for her contribution to the industry is a pioneer for the Nigerian fashion industry and a lot of designers are indebted to the businesswoman for giving them a powerful platform.

Akerele has deservedly reached the finals of the Tommy Hilfiger Social Innovation Challenge, beating out thousands of applicants for the chance to win a significant amount of money to support their ventures as well as a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s internal experts globally after completing a business development course with the Tommy Hilfiger team in Amsterdam.

About Tommy Hilfiger

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world’s leading designer lifestyle brands and is internationally recognized for celebrating the essence of classic American cool style, featuring preppy with a twist designs.



Founded in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger delivers premium styling, quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands, with a breadth of collections including HILFIGER COLLECTION, TOMMY HILFIGER TAILORED, TommyXGigi, men’s, women’s and kids’ sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. In addition, the brand is licensed for a range of products, including fragrances, eyewear, watches and home furnishings. Founder Tommy Hilfiger remains the company’s Principal Designer and provides leadership and direction for the design process.



Tommy Hilfiger, which was acquired by PVH Corp. in 2010, is a global apparel and retail company with more than 15,000 associates worldwide. With the support of strong global consumer recognition, Tommy Hilfiger has built an extensive distribution network in over 100 countries and more than 1,800 retail stores throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. Global retail sales of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand were US $7.4 billion in 2017.

The Challenge

Seven finalists will be invited to develop their project plans with the support of a team of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger subject-matter experts during a one week “Sprint” at the Tommy Innovation Center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. They will pitch their finalised concept at the global TOMMY HILFIGER Social Innovation Challenge event in early 2019, where a panel will select three winners who will be awarded between €50,000 and €100,000 to support their ventures.

According to a press statement on the tommy website, the Tommy Hilfiger Social Innovation Challenge is a 'global initiative that aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses that are developing solutions that have a positive social impact on the fashion value chain.'

Winners will receive a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s internal experts globally, in addition to winning a grant of up to €100,000 as well as a place on the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP)

“Our brand has a strong history of mentoring and supporting talented individuals who have the drive to turn bold ideas into a reality,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “The future success of our industry depends on proactively discovering and nurturing innovative projects that can create real social change. The TOMMY HILFIGER Social Innovation Challenge is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on incredible ideas that could change the lives of people through a more positive and inclusive fashion landscape.”