Beverly Naya stepped up her style game as she hosted the event that had many celebrities in attendance.

It's no gainsaying that Beverly Naya stood out as the host of this year's Moët & Chandon's 'A Night With The Stars' party, which held on Sunday, February 2 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event was aimed at celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry during one night of glamour, fine dining and of course fashion.

As the host, Beverly rocked three different looks that had us screaming goals. She was able to stand out at the party even when everywhere was filled with amazing styles from your favourite celebrities.

Here are all the looks from Beverly Naya that we can't stop gushing over.

For her first look,

The melanin goddess opted for a daring red and pink dress. To rock these colours, you need some level of professionalism and her designer, Mazelle Studios did justice to that.

The dramatic sleeves that accompanied the off-shoulder dress are the exact drama we needed from the host. The way she played with ruffles all over the dress is legendary and the thigh-high slit added a trendy side to the look.

Her ponytail hair, which was touched up with glitters showed off her face [Instagram/ Beverly Naya] Instagram/ Beverly Naya

We love the fact that she had soft makeup after that dramatic dress. Her ponytail hair, which was touched up with glitters showed off her face and made us appreciate her jawline.

Speaking of details, her earrings were a perfect match for her hairstyle.

For the second look,

Beverly didn't go wrong in black as she rocked a sleeveless flowing gown that gave us a royal vibe. The tulle added to the lower part of the dress made the look stand out.

Moët & Chandon's 'A Night With The Stars': Beverly Naya hosted with 3 amazing looks [Instagram/ Beverly Naya] Instagram/ Beverly Naya

Her choice of jewellery was thoughtful as it sits pretty on her bare neck, giving us a little distraction. One word for this look is gorgeous.

Third look

The producer of the 'skin' documentary decided to show off her hot legs in this greenish-gold mini dress. Dramatic sleeves came to play again and we're absolutely in love with it. This look is all shades of class.

Beverly Naya Instagram/ Beverly Naya

The actress teamed up her look with black stilettos. Her glossy lips and nude makeup is quite alluring.