Extra is a character that has been infused into fashion as different trends evolve through the years and mini dress is one style you can use to demonstrate this character.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, mini dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

ALSO READ: Rihanna steps out in a pink silk mini dress and box braids for Fenty New York pop-up

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off a mini dress like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted with you.

Here's how to pull off a mini dress like a fashionista.

Actress, Beverly Naya rocked a floral mini dress that gave us the tropical vibe. You can pull this look off to your beach party and other kind of party that requires no special dress code.

Toke Makinwa is definitely the queen of mini dresses. Her off shoulder gown and the waist purse has a trendy and unique feel that we love.

Who says you can't pull off mini dresses in Ankara fabric? Well, Linda Osifo just showed you how and she sure did it fashionably.

Talk about not going wrong in black, Nancy Isime just proved that point in this sexy dress. The dramatic sleeves made with organza gave us that extra feel we need in fashion.

If you're going to have simple mini dress, why not come through with a bang. Idia Aisen showed off her curves in turtle-necked print gown. The shade definitely gave the look a nudge. This is simple yet extra.

Denim can also give you the perfect look in a mini dress. Ini Edo looks super gorgeous in this dress and we're definitely crushing on her look,

Inidima Okojie gave us a fierce look in her black mini dress with that deep-necked line. She complimented the lovely look with a trendy shade and ponytail hairstyle that fits perfectly.