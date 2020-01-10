The professional athlete and Big Brother former runner-up is known to look dapper in suits most times and people rarely see him in traditional outfits.

After the reality TV show, Mike has evolved in his style as he incorporates traditional attires into his style and we can't get over his looks. We spotted some lovely looks on his Instagram page and his cover of Savvy Magazine from December 2019 - February 2020.

Some of the looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.

1. Mike Edwards is the pride of Nigeria as he pose in lovely black kaftan right in front of Aso Rock. We love this look.

2. Yoruba angel! Mike rocks Agbada with all the sauce in the world.

3. Mike Edwards rules the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week in Ugo Monye. This outfit changes the game of Agbada and we can't help but acknowledge.