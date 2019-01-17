The Duchess of Sussex turned up the glamour on Wednesday night as she joined Prince Harry for a charity performance of Cirque Du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan, who is six months pregnant, wore a sequin £3,400 floor-length dress by Roland Mouret with a daring split in the middle.

Looking as elegant as can be, the newest royal accessorised the gown with a bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana and a black satin clutch bag by her favourite designer Givenchy. Meghan broke royal protocol by wearing open toe Stuart Weitzman 'Nudistsong' sandals with dark nail polish and finished off the rebellious look with Princess Diana's gold bracelet.

The performance was organised in aid of Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, which supports children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Harry and Meghan met representatives from the charity and Cirque du Soleil, including performers, before taking their seats as guests of honour.

It’s no secret that the royal loves the classic Roland Mouret brand having worn the designer on numerous occasions, but this has to be the best look by far.

The sequin embellished dress is perfect for such a regal occasion with the maxi length. It carries all the signature styles of Roland Mouret with the ruffle draping the slit-front and a timeless boat neck design.

As usual, Meghan was criticised for not wearing closed toe shoes and pantyhose as royal protocol demands but if anything has become clear, it's that Meghan is marching to the beat of her own drum and ushering in a new dawn for the modern monarchy.