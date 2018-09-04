Masters of Style 2018: Top 5 Finalists revealed!

news

The journey to determining the next big thing in the fashion industry in Nigeria reached intense levels as the top five finalists were selected at the showcase event at the Radisson Blu, in Lagos.

The showcase was organized after the top 10 talents were put through the Masters of Style Incubator – where foremost fashion designer, Mai Atafo played the role of mentor and coach perfectly — guiding and shaping their rough creative edges so as to equip them in producing their “masterpiece.” Only 5 would eventually proceed to the finale of the competition.

Each contestant got the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the showcase event, as their models hit the runway in front of the Masters of Style judges comprising of Creative Director, April by Kunbi, Kunbi Oyelese; Celebrity stylist, Style Infidel; and fashion entrepreneur, Tolu Bally.

Each masterpiece was nothing short of impressive, as the judges were quite fascinated with the innovative and creative designs. The judges were however faced with a pretty tough decision and sadly, only 5 could progress to the next phase. They are: Onome Blessing (UNIBEN), Abigail Okezie (UNIJOS), Yahaya Taofiq (UNILAG), Salvation Uzuoma (UNILAG), and Benedict Otunwa (UNIPORT). These five were awarded with N100, 000 each and got to progress to the next phase of the competition which is the Dare 2 Dream Boot Camp as they get set for the grand finale.

One of these five still stands a chance to win N500, 000, an internship program with a top Nigerian fashion designer, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase his/her collection at one of Nigeria’s top fashion shows.

Join us in discovering the newest game-changer in the Nigerian fashion industry. Follow #Mastersofstyle #MastersofstyleD2DS5 @Imperialleatherng and @canoelaundryng for the latest updates.

This is a featured post