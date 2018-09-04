Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Masters of Style 2018: Top 5 Finalists revealed!

#Mastersofstyle Top 5 finalists from fashion competition emerge

Each contestant got the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the showcase event, as their models hit the runway in front of the Masters of Style judges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The journey to determining the next big thing in the fashion industry in Nigeria reached intense levels as the top five finalists were selected at the showcase event at the Radisson Blu, in Lagos.

play
 
play
play
play
play

The showcase was organized after the top 10 talents were put through the Masters of Style Incubator – where foremost fashion designer, Mai Atafo played the role of mentor and coach perfectly — guiding and shaping their rough creative edges so as to equip them in producing their “masterpiece.” Only 5 would eventually proceed to the finale of the competition. 

Each contestant got the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the showcase event, as their models hit the runway in front of the Masters of Style judges comprising of Creative Director, April by Kunbi, Kunbi Oyelese; Celebrity stylist, Style Infidel; and fashion entrepreneur, Tolu Bally.

Each masterpiece was nothing short of impressive, as the judges were quite fascinated with the innovative and creative designs. The judges were however faced with a pretty tough decision and sadly, only 5 could progress to the next phase. They are: Onome Blessing (UNIBEN), Abigail Okezie (UNIJOS), Yahaya Taofiq (UNILAG), Salvation Uzuoma (UNILAG), and Benedict Otunwa (UNIPORT). These five were awarded with N100, 000 each and got to progress to the next phase of the competition which is the Dare 2 Dream Boot Camp as they get set for the grand finale.

One of these five still stands a chance to win N500, 000, an internship program with a top Nigerian fashion designer, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase his/her collection at one of Nigeria’s top fashion shows.

Join us in discovering the newest game-changer in the Nigerian fashion industry. Follow #Mastersofstyle #MastersofstyleD2DS5 @Imperialleatherng and @canoelaundryng for the latest updates.

 

This is a featured post

Image
Image
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
  • Masters of Style fashion competition   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 #AMVCA2018 Here are the best dressed ladies from tonight's awardsbullet
2 #AMVCA2018 These glamorous women impressed us on the red carpetbullet
3 AMVCAs 2018 This is what your favourite movie star wore to nominees...bullet

Related Articles

Style Profile Adebayo Oke-Lawal's hi-lo style strikes the perfect balance
Will Smith Actor's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character inspires the Air Jordan 5 “Grape”
The Final Frontier Why Africa is not ready to handle its own Vogue
Nigeria Student Fashion and Design Week 2018 The designers share valuable insight ahead of the big event
Jowy’s Fashion Brand's quarterly brunch to hold in August
Rihanna Singer is transformed by Edward Enninful for British Vogue's September issue
New Releases I.Rasa Clothing's newest collection 'Hue' is an appealing medley of colours
Moon Lin 90 year old Taiwanese is the new face of urban streetwear
Lookbook Aisha Abu Bakr presents Resort ‘19 collection titled EMANA
#AMVCA2018 Here are the best dressed ladies from tonight's awards

Fashion

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie dazzles on the cover of ELLE India
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 'The Original Feminist' dazzles on the cover of ELLE India
The fashion crowd came out for the Glitz Style Awards 2018
Glitz Style Awards 2018 The fashion crowd came out for the Ghanaian style event
Nowe Isibor- Check out all the style from fashionable film screening
Crazy Rich Asians Check out all the style from fashionable film screening
Meg Otanwa looks sensational in a gown by Uju Estelo
#AMVCA2018 Meg Otanwa is a goddess in a stunning Ujuestelo gown