'Adire' is one of the most beautiful African fabrics that most fashion influencers are beginning to explore.

The fabric is widely produced in the Southwestern part of Nigeria by indigenes. ‘Adire’ has made its way to the streetwear world and it has been embraced.

We spotted Lilly Afe rocking an ‘Adire’ outfit that got our attention. The pattern of the fabric, which was a combination of dark green and white is simply amazing.

The crop top was properly fitted as it accentuated her upper body. The trousers were a combination of denim and ‘Adire’.

ALSO READ: Dakore Egbuson-Akande radiates beauty and style in blue

Denim was mostly used in the upper part of the trouser while the ‘Adire’ was used to the lower part.

She rocked the outfit with box braids that were properly embraced in Africa. The subtle makeup added the right cap to the look.