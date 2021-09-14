RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to spice up your wardrobe with colour

Temi Iwalaiye

Buy outfits in different colors to have a more exciting wardrobe.

Adeola, Ebuka, Rita {instagram}
Adeola, Ebuka, Rita {instagram}

Do you find yourself buying the same dull, boring and neutral colors all the time? It might be time to spice up your wardrobe with colors!

Most dark skinned people do not like buying clothes in bright colors because of the myth that dark-skinned people do not look good wearing certain colors. That is not true.

Dark-skinned people look good in almost every color because their dark skin provides contrast.

Next time you are shopping for clothes try the following colors ;

Green will have you looking like a million bucks, it is the color of money! It is also very aesthetically pleasing because green is the most predominant color on earth.

Blue is a calm color. Pair it with another calm color to look sweet and serene.

Orange is a color that pops! Wear orange because you are a show stopper and you deserve to look sweet.

Everyone is pretty and sweet in pink.

A person in red is unstoppable and immensely fashionable. The key is to pair it with a solid and neutral colour.

