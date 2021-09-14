How to spice up your wardrobe with colour

Most dark skinned people do not like buying clothes in bright colors because of the myth that dark-skinned people do not look good wearing certain colors. That is not true.

Dark-skinned people look good in almost every color because their dark skin provides contrast.

Next time you are shopping for clothes try the following colors ;

Green

Green will have you looking like a million bucks, it is the color of money! It is also very aesthetically pleasing because green is the most predominant color on earth.

Blue

Blue is a calm color. Pair it with another calm color to look sweet and serene.

Orange

Orange is a color that pops! Wear orange because you are a show stopper and you deserve to look sweet.

Pink

Everyone is pretty and sweet in pink.

Red