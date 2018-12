God Calling shines a spotlight on modern-day spirituality by imaginatively exploring what it might look like for Abraham or Prophet Elijah to be Nigerian in 2018, and have to contend with disbelief as well as modern-day realities such as technology and social media.

The Lagos premiere for God Calling took place last night at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki Phase 1 and all our favourite stars came out en mass for its debut.

Take a look at what our favourite stars wore to the premiere!