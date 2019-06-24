Often, when couples struggle to conceive, the woman gets the blame but according to studies, it’s just as likely to be down to an issue with the man. Here’s all you need to know about male infertility.

Infertility affects approximately 1 out of every 6 couples. An infertility diagnosis is given to a couple who are unable to conceive over the course of a year.

Male infertility is any health issue in a man that lowers the chances of his female partner getting pregnant.

About 13 out of 100 couples can't get pregnant with unprotected sex. There are many causes for infertility in men and women. In over a third of infertility cases, the problem is with the man. This is most often due to problems with his sperm production. Male infertility can also be due to blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm. Illnesses, injuries, chronic health problems, lifestyle choices and other factors can play a role in causing male infertility.

The main sign of male infertility is the inability to conceive a child and though there are usually no other signs or symptoms, an underlying issue such as an inherited disorder, a hormonal imbalance, dilated veins around the testicle or a condition that blocks the passage of sperm might be to blame.

Most men who suffer from infertility often have no idea of their reproductive challenges until it's time to conceive a child however there are warning signs which might be an indicator.

These include problems with sexual function such as difficulty with ejaculation or small volumes of fluid ejaculated, reduced sexual desire, or difficulty maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction). Decreased facial or body hair may a sign of chromosomal or hormonal abnormality which affects sperm.

Causes

In order to successfully impregnate your partner, a series of process must occur. Firstly, the man must produce healthy sperm. In order for this to happen, at least one of the testicles must be functioning correctly, and one’s body must produce testosterone as well as other hormones to trigger and maintain sperm production.

Then, sperm have to be carried into the semen. If the number of sperm in your semen (sperm count) is low, it decreases the odds of fertilising their partner's egg. Lastly, sperm must be functional and able to move. If not, the sperm may not be able to reach or penetrate the partner's egg.

Problems with male fertility can be caused by a number of health issues and medical treatments. Some of these include but are not limited to:

1. Varicocele

A varicocele is a swelling of the veins that drain the testicle. It's the most common yet reversible cause of male infertility. Although the exact reason that varicoceles cause infertility is not known, it may be related to abnormal testicular temperature regulation which results in overheating of the male reproductive system. Varicoceles also result in the reduced quality of the sperm.

2. Infection

Some infections can interfere with sperm production or sperm health or can cause scarring which blocks the passage of sperm. These include inflammation of the epididymis or testicles and some sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhea or HIV which can cause lasting damage. Although some infections can result in permanent testicular damage, most often sperm can still be retrieved and a couple can conceive eventually.

3. Hormone imbalance

Infertility can result from disorders of the testicles themselves or an abnormality affecting other hormonal systems including the hypothalamus, pituitary, thyroid and adrenal glands. Low testosterone and other hormonal problems have a number of possible underlying causes which will need to be explored with a medical professional. Only when the underlying condition is known and adequately treated can the issue of infertility be properly addressed.

4. Problems with sexual intercourse

These problems can range from trouble keeping or maintaining an erection sufficient for sex (erectile dysfunction), premature ejaculation, painful intercourse,or psychological or relationship problems that interfere with sex.

Seeing a medical professional to treat underlying health issues or a psychologist to treat underlying emotional issues will be beneficial in the long-run.

5.Prior surgeries

Certain surgeries may prevent you from having sperm in your ejaculate, including vasectomy, inguinal hernia repairs, scrotal or testicular surgeries, prostate surgeries, and large abdominal surgeries among others.

In many cases, surgery can be performed to either reverse these blockage or to retrieve sperm directly from the testicles. If you suspect this may be the reason you are unable to conceive, contact your doctor as soon as possible.

How to prevent it

Many types of male infertility aren't preventable. However, you can avoid some known causes of male infertility by making wiser health and lifestyle decisions.

If you want to ensure your body is in optimum shape to prepare for a child, you should follow these rules.