Heineken® collaborates with Dye Lab, in celebration of its 150th anniversary

The sponsorship sees a collaboration between Heineken and Dye Lab to create limited-edition designs. In joining forces with Heineken®, Dye Lab created limited edition designs with the theme ‘Style for the Chairman’ which embodies how Heineken® is referred to locally.

“Partnering with a creator to design limited-edition designs is our way of celebrating good times – however people choose to enjoy them with Heineken®. As a brand, we are open-minded and embrace all the ways that people enjoy good times and by working with Dye Lab we have given them creative freedom to express their interpretation of good times. The limited-edition design serves as a collectable item that embodies the spirit of the Heineken® brand and offers customers a tangible symbol of the memorable experiences they can have with the brand''. Said Kola Akintimehin, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken®, Nigerian Breweries Plc.