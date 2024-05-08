ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why it is harder for obese women to give birth

Anna Ajayi

Pregnancy can be an exciting time, as you anticipate the birth of your baby.

For some moms-to-be, especially those who are overweight or obese, there might be some extra concerns about childbirth. This doesn't mean a healthy pregnancy isn't possible – it absolutely is. But there are some things to keep in mind to ensure a safe and smooth delivery for both mom and baby.

Carrying extra weight can make pregnancy a bit more challenging, and childbirth can be trickier too. Let's talk about why this happens, and what you can do to have a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

During pregnancy, your body is working overtime to grow a tiny human. This means your heart is pumping harder, your organs are shifting around, and your muscles are working extra hard. For women with a healthy weight, their bodies are usually able to handle these changes just fine.

But when you're carrying extra weight, it can make it harder to breathe, put extra strain on your joints, and even make it difficult to sleep comfortably.

Labour is all about your uterus contracting (tightening) to push the baby out. The muscles in your uterus need to contract to push the baby down, and your body needs to be flexible enough to allow the baby to pass through the birth canal. Excess weight can sometimes make these contractions less effective. This can lead to longer labour times, which can be tiring for both mom and baby.

Here's how:

1. Uterine Issues: Studies have shown that the muscles in the uterus of obese women might not contract as strongly as those of women with a healthy weight. This can make labour longer and more painful.

2. Increased risk of C-sections: Sometimes, even with strong contractions, the baby might have trouble coming out due to the extra weight. This can lead to a cesarean section (C-section), where the doctor delivers the baby through a cut in the mom's belly.

3. Other complications: Obesity can also increase the risk of other complications during childbirth, like high blood pressure or excessive bleeding.

Every pregnancy is different. Some women who are overweight or obese have perfectly healthy pregnancies and deliveries. But it's also important to be aware of the potential challenges and talk to your doctor about ways to manage them.

If you're overweight or obese and planning to get pregnant, there are things you can do to improve your chances of a healthy pregnancy and delivery:

1. Talk to your doctor: Let your doctor know you're trying to conceive. They can help you create a healthy weight loss plan before you get pregnant. Losing even a small amount of weight can make a big difference.

2. Eat a healthy diet: Focus on plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods will give your body the nutrients it needs to grow a healthy baby.

3. Get regular exercise: Exercise is good for everyone, but especially important during pregnancy. Talk to your doctor about safe and effective exercises for you.

The most important thing is to focus on having a healthy pregnancy. With a little planning and support, you can increase your chances of a smooth and happy delivery, no matter your weight.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

