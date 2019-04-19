Gabrielle Union, best know for her roles in Bring it On and Being Mary Jane made a chic return to work as she attended the press junket for her latest show, LA's Finest. Pictured holding her adorable daughter, Kaavia, who arrived via surrogacy a few months ago, Gabrielle was beaming.

The actress showed off her toned figure in a forest green jumpsuit by Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah. Gabrielle paired the unique jumpsuit with a sleek bob and a pair of open-toe sandals. She struck a pose on a balcony and flashed her signature smile as she prepared to attend her event.

Canadian-Nigerian Dumebi Iyamah is the creative director of well-loved label Andrea Iyamah. Successfully swinging between swimwear, bridal altelier and ready to wear, Andrea Iyamah is certainly one of the most versatile Nigerian brands.

Already known for her stunning personal style which had catapulted her to influencer status on Instagram, designer Dumebi already has many women clamouring for a closet just like hers. Andrea Iyamah's aesthetic is simple, structural pieces in an array of sumptuous colours from burgundy to blush and dark, rich greens just like Gabrielle's jumpsuit.