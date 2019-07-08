Ebuka is arguably one of the most stylish men in Nigeria and whether it's western wear or traditional, he manages to make his mark. When he's not slaying at media events or owambe's Ebuka is hotting up our screen with his BBNaija looks.

Last year, he got just as much coverage as the housemates with his stylish outfits and this year, he's back again.

For the very first live eviction show, Ebuka chose a unique cobalt blue caped outfit by popular traditional designer, Vanskere. Ebuka wore the all-blue shirt and trousers with a cape attached.

He paired it with a black velvet cap that had blue and yellow embroidery in the shape of pretty flowers. He topped off the stylish look with a pair of blue velvet loafers.

He posted the looks just as he was about to step on stage and announce the first two housemates that would be leaving the Big Brother house and we still can't get enough of it.

For those of you who want to know more about Ebuka's choice for his first look, look no further. Vanskere is a ready-to-wear urban African luxury brand, which was established in 2004. The aim of the establishment is to manufacture stylish and good quality clothes, using the finest quality fabrics to make exciting, beautiful designs and excellent clothes.

In its illustrious 15 years in the fashion industry, Vanskere has won several awards in Nigeria, being recognised for their commitment to outstanding style and good quality clothes.

With Ebuka among it's clients, the brand boasts an impressive client list including business moguls, politicians, corporate executives and A-list celebrities.

