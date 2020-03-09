The host of the latest reality TV show, Ultimate Love has never fallen short of serving slay goals at the eviction show on Sunday evenings.

2020 is a year of taking on the fashion world for Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande as she keeps serving style goals on our screen every Sunday. You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen every Sunday.

For this week’s eviction show, she rocked a green velvet dress that got our attention. The sleeveless gown had ruffles attached with satin fabric.

The Nonnistic custom dress had crossing sleeves that showed off Dakore’s glowing and flawless skin. The bow attached to one of the sides of the dress gave the dress some fancy look.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande rocks green velvet dress at the Ultimate Love eviction show [Instagram/ Dakore Egbuson-Akande] Instagram/ Dakore Egbuson-Akande

She complimented the dress with silver sandals, which was right for the dress. The outfit was paired with bold lips and her signature eyebrows.

She went for a centre part, laid back braids that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.