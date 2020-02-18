When Pantone announced the colour for 2020 as blue, the Nollywood actress took lessons on what shade to slay in.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande was all colourful as she rocked a stylish blue organza dress that got us stuck on her page. The dress, designed by DZYN had several pleats that made the style so unique.

The dress had a long veil attached to the dress with a curvy tip. She complimented the look with long braids packed in a bun.

ALSO READ: 'Who's The Boss' Movie Premiere: 5 work styles you can try from the red carpet looks

The pink shoe was the perfect touch the look needed to stay classic. Dakore went for subtle makeup and her signature eyebrow which attracts us every time.