Chioma Ikokwu, one of the founders of Good Hair Limited, one of the top hair brands knows how to set the pace when it comes to fashion.

Chioma Goodhair as she's popularly addressed is one who knows how to look unique and exceptional at weddings. If you need someone to inspire your wedding guest outfit, Chioma is the right person.

Her style and taste in the choice of fabric is nothing short of class and her looks are top-notch. If you're stuck on what look to rock to your next wedding invite, this article saves you from the stress of brainstorming.

Here are stylish wedding guest outfits from Choma Goodhair's wardrobe.

1. Statement sleeves are one of the fashion trends we saw in 2019 and it's splitting into 2020. Chioma just showed us other parts of a dress can flow aside from the end by making her sleeves flow. The sleeves of this Aso-ebi dress are all we want to see.

2. Make a fashion statement at your next wedding party with this smashing outfit. The big bow is the perfect extra this strapless outfit needs to stand out. The thigh-high slit is trendy and fashionable.

3. If you intend to go with the English, it's fine as long as you're as fashionable as Chioma in this outfit. The high-neck lace top and the half-wrapped skirt is so stylish, then the matching fascinator added the right spice to the look. Spot the matching purse!

4. No one rocks feathers in an off-shoulder dress better than Chioma Goodhair. This dress is everything you need slay at your next wedding invite.

5. Since a wedding party is a happy place to be, yellow is the perfect colour to rock. The one-sleeved dress was well-detailed. From the ruffles on the dress to the sleeves, this dress is a masterpiece. We love the way the scarf defined her neck and took the place of a necklace. Her fascinator just completed the stylish look.

6. The embellishment on this dress is everything this outfit needed to stand out. The fabric is just right to add a see-through part to the outfit. The turban with embellishment makes the aso-ebi unique from the regular gele.

7. Who says tulle is no more trendy? Well, Chioma Goodhair just proved you wrong with this style. The off-shoulder and silver embellishment on this dress is what you call exquisite. This look is all shades of classy and chic.