Ahead of the 7th edition of the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice award, the nominees were hosted to an exclusive cocktail party on Thursday, February 27, 2020, which held at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was hosted by award winning on-air personality, IK Osakioduwa.

The party was of course attended by the nominees such as Ramsey Nouah, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jemima Osunde, Bimbo Ademoye, Funke Akindele-Bello, Abisola Aiyeola and many more superstars.

The movie stars all came to the event looking all glammed up, classy and elegant and we can't get over the moment they all shared together at the event. See pictures of our best dressed stars from the event below:

1. Bisola Aiyeola

The EX BBN star graced the event in a red dazzling sweetheart cut dress designed by Somo By Somo, looking all snatched and radiant.

Bisola Aiyeola at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

2. Jemima Osunde

We trust the Shuga star to always bring the heat to any event with her outfit and on this day she did not disappoint us. She rocked a long turquoise green shimmery gown from Flat17 studio and complimented the looks with smokey eye makeup and subtle lips. This is one style we love!

Jemima Osunde at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

3. Adesua Etomi-Wellington

We thought she would give the slaying a break because we are still not over how gorgeous she looked over the weekend for her birthday, but guess we were wrong as she dazzled in the sparkling thin strap gown at the event.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [BHMNG]

4. Sharon Ooja

Hold on second! Contrary to popular opinion, this is not a dress. The 28 year old star rocked a black dazzling romper designed by Somo By Somo and she looked absolutely like a queen .

Sharon Ooja at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

5. Bimbo Ademoye

Popularly known for her role as Bola Sugar in Sugar Rush, the 29 year old star came serving full body goals in a custom orange reflective dress designed by Somo By Somo.

Bimbo Ademoye at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

6. Funke Akindele-Bello

You can never go wrong with a little black dress and 'Jenifa' can prove it. Popularly known as Jenifa, Funke Akindele-Bello, who is also a nominee for the 2020 AMVCA rocked a black mini dress and complimented her looks with a fringe detailed sandal.

Funke Akindele-Bello at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

7. Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini Dima-Okojie came dreaming in colors to the event in a custom Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi piece. We love how she played with colors, we can get over the pearl makeup and of course the bow detailed hairstyle making her look like a real-life doll.

Ini Dima-Okojie at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

8. Lilian Afegbai

The AMVCA producer awardee rocked a pink check high neck dress with frill details by the neck and layered flared sleeves designed by House of Kosagh. She complimented the look with her hair laid back and subtle makeup.

Lilian Afegbai at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

9. Beverly Naya

We love how the glitters turned the entire print around. The beautiful Beverly Naya came to the event in this two-piece from the Queen of the East collection from Mazelle Studio which made her look like a stunner.

Beverly Naya at the AMVCA nominee Party [ BHM]

10. Meg Otanwa

The Nollywood actress stunned in a black dress made by LadyBeellionaire Luxury with gold detailing by the shoulder making her look all snatched and gorgeous.

AMVCA winner, Meg Otanwa [BHM]

11. Ronke Odusanya

The Yoruba actress brought her shimmer and shine to the event in a sparkling purple and black jumpsuit which was designed by Style by Felicia.

actress, Ronke Odunsanya at the AMVCA nominee party [BHM]

12. IK Osakioduwa

He was the host of the night and he showed us how to grace an event in style as he rocked a three-piece suit and polka dot tie, making him looking all shades of clean and dapper.

IK Osakioduwa at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

13. Timini Egbuson

Bringing all the cool guy vibes to the event, Timini Egbuson looked dapper at the event in the color blocking suit.

Timini Egbuson at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Instagram]

14. Ramsey Nouah

He is one of the biggest nominee for this year's AMVCA and we loved how the Living n Bondage paired the jean trouser with the ankara top and a cap to finish the entire look.

Ramsey Nouah at the 2020 AMVCA nominee cocktail party [Afriac Magic TV]

15. John Ugbe

The CEO of Multichoice was present at the event and we can't get enough of the northern vibes he brought the event.