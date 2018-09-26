Pulse.ng logo
Rapper is rocking Paris Fashion Week with these amazing outfits

She's rubbing shoulders with the fashion crowd at Paris Fashion Week and wearing the hell out of her outfits too. Take a look at Cardi's style diary!

Cardi B is rocking Paris Fashion Week with these amazing outfits play

(Instagram/ Iamcardib)

Just a couple of weeks ago, people claimed that Cardi would not be invited to a high-profile fashion event after her public clash with Nicki Minaj at the Harpers Bazaar Icons party but she's back and the rapper is rocking Paris Fashion Week with these amazing outfits.

Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter have been creating magic together for a while but the two have stepped it up a notch as the rapper takes on Paris Fashion Week in an array of gorgeous outfits.

Cardi first stepped out in a show-stopping Michael Costello outfit. The dress, which had a matching hat, was drama personified and Cardi ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out of her hotel. The fabulous floor length dress with built up shoulders, a raunchy thigh high split and plunging neckline. It's finished off beautifully with a multi-coloured feather print against that dark black background.

The American rapper looked arresting when she made her astonishing legs the focal point of her outfit in the saucy thigh-split of her dress.

Cardi B oozed confidence as she thrilled onlookers on the streets of Paris by resting her hand on the top of her naked thigh while she sauntered out in the streets in platforms.

@muglerofficial @cadwallader

Cardi B got everyone talking about her once again but this time for her incredibly sexy ensemble on arrival at the ETAM fashion show, in Paris on Tuesday.

After her grand entrance, Cardi B appeared on the runway at ETAM to the delight of the guests.

The singer changed into a lilac trouser suit by Christian Cowan decorated with huge feathers as she sung and strutted her way down the pink catwalk. 

