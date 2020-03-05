As Burna Boy’s status grew in music and stardom, he came more into himself in every sense.

He creates with so much confidence. From his music to fashion.

Aided by his sister, Ronami who is also his stylist, Burna Boy's fashion game has gotten more daring and gusty. In his music videos, Instagram posts, award shows and red carpet events, Burna’s wears his styles with so much freedom and this was what got him into the Pulse List of 10 most fashionable male celebrities of 2019.

He did not fall short when GQ got him to do a shoot in Ikoyi Lagos for a profile and story which appear in the Spring/Summer 2020 issue of GQ Style with the title 'Global Giant’.

For this feature, he rocks nine different looks.

Burna Boy in Yohji Yamamoto blazers for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

In one of his outfits in the GQ story, the Grammys nominated artist rocks a black Yohji Yamamoto blazers that had colourful prints of feathers. He matches the look with a black sunshade.

Burna Boy in Louis Vuitton shirts and pants for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

In another, the 28-year-old looks relaxed in a floral-designed Louis Vuitton shirt and pants. He thrives in his masculinity in the colourful outfit which is perfect for this season. He compliments the floral two-piece outfit with glittering Louis Vuitton shoes.

Burna Boy in Pyer Moss jacket for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

Vibrant colours are a ‘thing’ this season and Burna rocks them elegantly with a combination of sky blue Pyer Moss bomber jacket and a yellow turtle-necked sweater by Issey Miyake Men.

Burna Boy in Missoni shirt for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

Burna goes with prints in another outfit, a Missoni shirt which flaunts his chiselled torso. He pulls off this look with pants by Acne Studios and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. This look will make a good street style.

Burna Boy in Hermes shirt for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

Looking carefree on a boat Burna rocks a Hermes blue shirt which perfectly suits with the water in front of a sprawling building. He pairs the look with a matching Stubbs & Wootton shoe.

Burna Boy in Ami for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

With a coat and shirt by Ami, the ‘Gbona' singer goes with a monochrome look.

Burna Boy in Christian Louboutin for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

He replicates the style for another look but this time, it was an off-white ensemble complete with Christian Louboutin boots.

Burna Boy in a white suit for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

He brightens his look on a boat again with a printed shirt and a white suit that brightened his look. For another outfit, he daps in a red Emporio Armani suede suit with a cream shirt from Bode.

Burna Boy inEmporio Armani suede suit for GQ Style [Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style] Prince Gyasi/ GQ Style

The GQ shoot is however not without fault as Burna fails yet again to showcase Nigeria or Africa in his fashion choices.

Since the Coachella inspired ‘African Giant’ which earned him a Grammy nomination, Burna Boy has been pushing the narrative of African wealth in his songs and personality.

Burna Boy in Tokyo James at Grammys 2020 [Instagram/ Burna Boy] Instagram/Burna Boy

It is, however, yet to reflect in what he wears.

It happened at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February and it has happened again in this GQ shoot which took place in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It is something of note to criticise Burna Boy for. If Africa is as rich in culture, resources and wealth as he keeps preaching through his music, isn’t time he showcases some of it especially on some of the huge platforms he has been on?