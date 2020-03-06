The weekend is here already and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Picking what to wear for occasions might seem a little bit of a fuss.

But not to worry we have picked out different black outfits you can rock to your various events this weekend and if you are afraid to try out colors, black is always a safer option. It is easy to accessorize with black and it goes with almost any skin tone.

Nigerian fashion, lifestyle & beauty creator, Alexandriah Sho-Silva, is giving us all the fashion inspiration we might need for that black outfit for your different events this weekend.

1. All black ensemble

This is the safest option because you are not mixing and matching with any other color and it just never goes out of style, also known as the monochromatic look. So perfect when you are trying to play safe with colors. Have a movie premiere to attend or a church event or a birthday party, then this is the perfect one.

2. Gold rush

If you love a little bit of sparkle, shimmer and shine, then totally go for a black dress with gold sparkles. You will be the centre of attraction. You can accessorize with gold pumps or sandal heels and a gold clutch and you are good to go for the day or night. Perfect for weddings!

3. Twirling all the way

Enjoy your occasion in a pleated dress, dresses like this makes you really feel like a princess and you want to feel like one on that day especially if it is an outing with your boyfriend. You can pair it up with very beautiful stilettos and opt for red lips.

4. A little bit of color

Don't be afraid to add a little bit of color to your outfit. Adding bright colors to your outfits always give the look a little bit of a perfect contrast. It could be your handbag or your shoes or even your accessories.

5. Cocktails vibes

Finally, you can decide to wear a long black dress for your dinner with your boyfriend or with your girlfriends or a cocktail event. Make your accessories pop from your bag to your necklace and you either put your hair in a bun or lay it sleek behind and bold lips.