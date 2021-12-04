Best pictures on Instagram this week

These are the best celebrity pictures of the week:

1. Toke Makinwa

Toke looks amazing in this monochromatic outfit from Alice O. The blue hues remind us of the ocean.

2. Tiwa Savage

The brown palette of this picture is beautiful and earthy. The Gucci sweater is exactly how to be warm in luxury.

3. Wizkid

Selling out the O2 Arena multiple times is a great feat. Wizkid shared some pictures of the concert, and himself with Naomi Campbell on his Instagram page.

4. Simi

Simi looked like a reigning queen in purple and silk. The hairstyling and the butterflies on her body added to the aesthetic of the picture.

5. Rita Dominic