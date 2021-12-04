RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The stars impressed us this week.

Toke, Wizkid and Simi posted the best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]
This week, drop-dead gorgeous pictures were posted for our viewing pleasure on Instagram.

These are the best celebrity pictures of the week:

Toke looks amazing in this monochromatic outfit from Alice O. The blue hues remind us of the ocean.

The brown palette of this picture is beautiful and earthy. The Gucci sweater is exactly how to be warm in luxury.

Selling out the O2 Arena multiple times is a great feat. Wizkid shared some pictures of the concert, and himself with Naomi Campbell on his Instagram page.

Simi looked like a reigning queen in purple and silk. The hairstyling and the butterflies on her body added to the aesthetic of the picture.

Rita looked oriental in this custom made outfit. The picture is perfect and we love it!

