Anne Jacob Atelier presents their Spring/Summer 2019 collection   

Abuja- based womenswear fashion house Anne Jacob Atelier, otherwise known as AJA, is set to release their most stunning collection for Spring/Summer 2019 this Friday at their Abuja Showroom.

The ARIE collection includes a unique combination of different luxe fabrics, stunning designs, and a wide selection of wardrobe items to ensure that every 21 century woman finds a piece to suit her taste.

Founder and Head Designer, Anne Adigun said, ''Whether you like the subtle or sleek look, our cool colour tones, deconstructed shapes with details, asymmetrical cuts, and clean panels that exude glamour and elegance will be a great option to stand out from the crowd at any special occasion, which is how we want every AJA woman to feel when wearing one of our pieces”



Founded in 2017 by Anne Adigun who mastered Fashion Design in Milan, AJA is a womenswear brand that specialises in couture tailoring, bridal wear, couture fabrics and ready-to-wear pieces. Each piece is designed “to ensure that the AJA woman feels confident and special” and designers consider everything from fabric to colour when creating these masterpieces.



Creative Direction: AJA Team (@AnneJacobOfficial)

Photography: Femi Joseph (@YJpictures)

Styling: Anne Adigun (@AnneAdigun)

Hair: Ehis Johnson (@EhisHair)

Makeup: Ronald (@Ronaldthe7th)

For more information, visit www.annejacob.studio

Instagram: @AnneJacobOfficial | Email: contact@rensan.co.uk