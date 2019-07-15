They are advocates for slow fashion. The brand was launched on the 26th of September, 2018 with a debut collection titled Íchè.

The title of the collection means “Different”, which is what the brand is all about; celebrating and catering to otherness. Avant Maz with this collection recognises and seeks to represent women, especially Nigerian women. Regardless of their gender identity, sexuality, skin colour, culture or tribe.

The collection features a lot of black, some bold colours, a bit of tartan, and inspiration from various subcultures and traditional Nigerian fashions. The collection hopes to make non conforming women feel visible, and give other women a chance to try out something differently.

Alternative fashion is not the absence of femininity.

All designs/styles are original and were created by the founder. The tailoring was contracted to a production company in Lagos. Any similarity to the work of other brands/ designers are entirely coincidental. All our pieces are made in Nigeria under fair working conditions and in small quantities at a time. Though the materials used are sourced inthe Nigerian markets, they are not made in Nigeria. Plans are being put into place to make sure subsequent fabrics will be sourced from Nigerian textile manufacturers.

Due to the fact that the brand advocates for slow fashion, quality is valued over quantity. Trends are observed but not necessarily followed, and the clothes are produced in small batches. Therefore, certain prints may be discontinued due to lack of availability in the Nigerian markets after a period of time. This just means that all Avant Maz designs have the potential of being limited edition, and unique.

The names of the pieces have no correlation to the clothing or brand, they were named randomly by an adorable 8 year old girl and her equally adorable 6 year old brother.