The 2019 All Africa Music Awards held on Saturday, November 23 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The high and mighty across the continent in the world of music gathered in Lagos to celebrate music and also honor those that put out creative works throughout the year.

Swanky Jerry (left) and Pearl Thusi (right) at the AFRIMA 2019 [Instagram/ Jeremiah Ogbodo] Instagram/ Jeremiah Ogbodo

The host pf the event, Pearl Thusi caught our attention with her unforgettable outfits that stole the night away. She rocked some of the best Nigerian designs.

ALSO READ: AMAs 2019: See all Ciara's sensational looks from the show

All the looks were put together by celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly addressed as Swanky Jerry. From the traditional outfits to her lovely sequin dress, here's all the outfits Pearl Thusi rocked as the host of AFRIMA 2019.

Pearl Thusi showed up on the red carpet with an iconic outfit from the SS18 collection of Iconic Invanity. The statement outfit was properly fitted with a fish tail end and cape for the sleeves. Don't you just love this dress.

Yass please! She rocked a deep plunging neckline outfit that brought sparkles to the event. The sheer shiny outfit had statement sleeves that we totally vibe with. Rikato by Me did justice to this outfit.

Red hot! This sheer sequin dress by Rikato by Me is everything to die for. The outfit allowed Pearl show off her beautiful legs with the thigh high slit. The sequin rest beautifully on her upper and lower curves, despite the revealing part.

We should give Pearl Thusi a local name as she floored this traditional outfit effortlessly. The choice of color made her look like royalty and the details on the embroidery is simply amazing. The gele added the right spice to the look and made it completely tradition. We're so in love with this outfit.