AFRIFF 2019 started with an opening ceremony on Sunday, November 10 at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Center Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event hosted the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other top Nollywood stars led like Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw, Nse Ikpe Etim, Fred Amata, Kemi Lala Akindoju amongst others. The 2019 edition of AFRIFF is scheduled to be filled with a week-long event that will end on Sunday, November 17.

Tope Alake (male) and Ore Badmus (female) at AFRIFF 2019 [Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

The celebrities that attended the opening ceremony came through with amazing outfits. We spotted some fashionable looks that would interest you.

Here are some of the celebrities at the opening ceremony of AFRIFF 2019.

Chioma Ude was present at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF [Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

Chioma Ude, who is the founder of AFRIFF came through looking amazing.

Kemi Lala Akindoju was at the opening ceremony of AFRIFF 2019 [Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

Kemi Lala Akindoju didn't go wrong in black at the opening ceremony of AFRIFF 2019.

Hilda Dokubo was one of the Nollywood stakeholders at AFRIFF 2019 [Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

Hilda Dokubo made her way to the first day of AFRIFF 2019.

Ini Edo was present at AFRIFF 2019 [Instagram/Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

Ini Edo was one of the popular Nollywood actors at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF.

Colette Otusheso made her way to the AFRIFF 2019 [Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

Colette Otusheso was spotted at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF.

Uche Jombo at the AFRIFF 2019 [Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival] Instagram/ Africa Int'l Film Festival

Uche Jombo glowed in blue at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF.