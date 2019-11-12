AFRIFF 2019 started with an opening ceremony on Sunday, November 10 at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Center Victoria Island, Lagos.
The event hosted the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other top Nollywood stars led like Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw, Nse Ikpe Etim, Fred Amata, Kemi Lala Akindoju amongst others. The 2019 edition of AFRIFF is scheduled to be filled with a week-long event that will end on Sunday, November 17.
The celebrities that attended the opening ceremony came through with amazing outfits. We spotted some fashionable looks that would interest you.
ALSO READ: AFRIFF 2019: Lai Mohammed, Kate Henshaw, others attend opening party
Here are some of the celebrities at the opening ceremony of AFRIFF 2019.
Chioma Ude, who is the founder of AFRIFF came through looking amazing.
Kemi Lala Akindoju didn't go wrong in black at the opening ceremony of AFRIFF 2019.
Hilda Dokubo made her way to the first day of AFRIFF 2019.
Ini Edo was one of the popular Nollywood actors at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF.
Colette Otusheso was spotted at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF.
Uche Jombo glowed in blue at the 2019 edition of AFRIFF.