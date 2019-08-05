The gorgeous couple were pictured on their way to the premier for Adesua's latest film, The Set Up. Posing on their balcony that has become a familiar backdrop for their photos, the two stared lovingly into each other's eyes.

Adesua was wearing a custom blazer style dress in a metallic rust colour. Banky matched her swag in a suave metallic tuxedo with a stylish flair.

Their outfits were custom -made by Mai Atafo from his last collection. Speaking exclusively about the making of the collection to Pulse, Mai stated that, ‘’Normally, I start with menswear and complement with womenswear but for this collection, I began with womenswear. With this one, I had a thought in my head about what I wanted the womenswear to look like; I wanted women to wear jackets, pants and suits.

For someone who specialises in suits, I've never done a collection of women in suits all through. I started thinking of the type of pieces I could make that were feminine, but not overtly so, what kind of palette would I use for women that can be seen as feminine but that guys could still wear. Every piece that you see a lady wear, a guy has a suit in that very same fabric.’’

It's interesting that the two chose Mai Atafo to wear for the premiere becuse this collection in particular was created to express the synergy between man and women, or in this case, a couple. He explained to Pulse, ’It's quite interesting that the womenswear collection is called Feminine AF and the menswear collection is called Beaumond: A Playboy's Wardrobe. Once we started planning out what we wanted for womenswear, I started looking for things that I had not done before so if you see a certain jacket length, the likelihood is that you will see it only once in a particular style; all the jackets for women are different. All the jackets for the men may be similar in terms of length and cut but we made sure that for the women's collection, no two were the same.

That's why we called it Feminine AF because even though a woman is playing in a guy's zone, she's still doing more. She's wearing six different styles of pants whereas a guy would probably only wear two. Even if you call the suit game, a 'guy's' game, a woman will come along and kill it even more than the guys. That's how to whole collection came together for me. I used the womenswear to inspire the menswear.’’

Dressed up or dressed down, Adesua and Banky are certainly one of Nigeria's most foremost power couples. Nice to see our faves glowing and growing.