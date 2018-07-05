Weird facts about pubic hair you never knew

news

Pubic hair is a thing that we all have after going through puberty. Some people choose to remove it, other people just trim it, and some people like it to be completely smooth and hair-free down there.

All of these options are, of course, fine! It’s your body, you get to decide what goes on with it. Maybe you want to shave out some designs in you pubic hair. Don’t base what you do on somebody else’s choice. So below are some weird things that we think you should know about your hair down there.

1. Meant to reduce friction during sex

There are a lot of reasons why pubic hair exists, and scientists believe that one of those reasons is to reduce friction during sex. Friction, as we are sure you know, can cause painful rashes while you're getting it on. So, pubic hair might be a good thing if you don't want to be in pain next time you do it!

2. Also helps prevents bacteria

In addition to reducing friction, pubic hair can also prevent nasty bacteria from getting into your vagina, which can cause infections. As we all know, those are not fun. Of course, removing your hair down there doesn't guarantee that you will get an infection, but it's something to think about!

3. Can increase your risk of an STI

If you like to shave down there, then good for you! But you should know that there is evidence to suggest that shaving might increase your risk of a sexually transmitted infection. It sucks, but when you shave or wax down there, your skin gets very sensitive and you are more likely to contract an infection.

4. Pubic hair is darker than your head hair

The hair down there has more melanin, which is a protein that makes your hair appear darker. As you get older, the melanin fades, which is why we go grey. So, eventually, you might have grey pubes.