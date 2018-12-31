I was going to a school not too far from home and also dating a girl that lives about an hour away, but that had just ended as I found out she had been cheating on me after finding condom wrappers in her room that weren't from the ones I bought.

There was this house behind mine where this beautiful girl I had grown up with for years lived. Bimpe had moved in with her family several years ago, and we were great friends from secondary school.

I taught her math and science all through secondary school and we spent hours at the kitchen table studying. After secondary school she went away to a school 4 hours away but we always hung out with groups of friends.

While at the University, we usually chatted once or twice a week on Whatsapp. She had a steady boyfriend that she met during orientation and I thought she would end up marrying him, and that was fine, as we were friends.

She came home for the break in early May, and we had gone out with our old secondary school squad a few times, especially now that most of us were 21.

So, one warm night in late July, about say 10:00pm I was on reading messages on Whatsapp at home, and Bimpe sent me a message asking what I was up to, and told her nothing, and asked if I wanted to go to a nearby club, to which I agreed.

I got a quick shower, put on some clean jeans and a nice collared shirt. So I got in my car and picked up Bimpe.

She came out wearing a strapless top and a short skirt. I have to say, she looked quite amazing. I asked her if anyone else wanted to go and she said no. So off to the club we went.

We got there in about 45 minutes and we waited in line for another 20 to be searched by the security guys. While waiting, I asked her how things were with her boyfriend and she told me they had split up. I asked why and she told me he cheated on her when she walked in on him with another girl.

I told her how sorry I was and she told me it's alright, since it's for the better. I told her my relationship had ended too, and she felt sorry as well. We went into the club and I asked her if she wanted a drink, and I got us some drinks. We spent the next few hours catching up and doing some dancing and drinking.

Then we both got a little tipsy, so I told her I needed to sober up for the road, and she had a few more. We were just dancing and having a good time, and found each other doing a bit of grinding on the floor. Admittedly, I was getting quite aroused and wondered if she could tell, even through my jeans. Around midnight, we decided to hit the road. I asked if she wanted to go anywhere else and she said nah, but if you wanna come watch a movie or something, let's do that.

We got out of the car and realized how warm it still was, and I suggested we go swimming a bit at my house, and she agreed and ran home to put on her swimsuit. I changed and she came back, and for some reason, she looked even sexier and filled out her top quite nicely. I threw her in and jumped in after her, and we just played around a bit in the pool. When I grabbed her, I think she could tell I was getting quite aroused at her, to which she began to tease by playing with her top more and more.

Finally, Bimpe commented on it and I just told her flat out "from the moment I saw you, I thought you were the sexiest thing alive. I can't believe someone would cheat on you!" She then jumped up, put her arms around me and began kissing me, thrusting her tongue into my mouth so quickly.

To be continued...