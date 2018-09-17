How to introduce her to kinky sex

news

Trying to get your partner to like kinky sex isn’t hard, but you want to propose it the right way.

Most people are curious but aren’t sure how to add a bit of ‘spice’ to their sex lives, even though we’re surrounded by sexy messages on a daily basis.

The formula

There are a variety of things to try when it comes to getting playful with your partner: spanking, bondage, or role-playing are just a few. But the important difficulty isn’t in deciding what to do, but rather, how to propose it to your partner. Even if you’ve been together for a long time and trust each other, it’s a scary thing to recommend something new that may not go too well. So, before you present the topic, cheer yourself up for connecting with your sexual nature and learning more about your sexual fantasies. Once you’ve praised yourself, you can try these other ideas to get going.

1. Talking it out

Start gently. Share what turns you on with your partner on a regular basis. Tell her what makes you hot, and what it is she does that makes you weak with arousal. By chatting about sex more regularly, you’ll open the lines of communication so that when you are ready to take another step, you’ll feel more comfortable and at peace.

2. Form a safeword

Essentially, a safeword is something that you wouldn’t usually say in a sexual rendezvous such as “done” that tells your partner you need to stop. However, some people just use colours to describe what they are feeling, such as red for stop and yellow to go slower.

3. Begin with infant moves

You don’t want to start with the whole performance right away. Start simply, with just one aspect of the theory that gets you going. See how you both feel after, and then decide if you want to do it again, try something unusual, or include more of the sexual fantasy into your playtime.