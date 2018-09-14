Cunnilingus is more than just foreplay and it can be extremely intimate.
Below are tips for going down on someone who's smaller.
ALSO READ: 3 things men need to know about the clitoris
This is typically a notch for how to make oral feel good for bigger penises when you can't fit it all in your mouth at once and need to call in your hands for backup. But no matter the size of their package, they enjoy both the wetness of oral and the friction and pressure of using your hands. Even though it might be "easier" than you're used to with a bigger penis, don't settle for sucking only. Get your hands involved to switch things up.
Even someone smaller seems to enjoy the amazing attention you're able to give their shaft. So, don't get too caught up with "traditional" oral and forget that people with smaller penises can enjoy some gentle sucking on their balls too.
ALSO READ: Here's how to teach your man to give you an orgasm in 1 simple move
If the foreplay feels like it's moving too fast, don't be afraid to take a break from going down to focus on something else: making out, them going down on you, or even just some dirty talk. Even if you're not planning to move onto penetrative sex and are planning to finish orally, it can still be sexy to draw out the orgasm, so experiment with bringing your partner close to the edge before dialing it back.