It's important to know some tips and tricks for going down on all shapes and sizes. Whether you're a size queen or an equal opportunity penis-lover, it's worthwhile to know how to give oral sex to a small penis.

Below are tips for going down on someone who's smaller.

1. Using your hands

This is typically a notch for how to make oral feel good for bigger penises when you can't fit it all in your mouth at once and need to call in your hands for backup. But no matter the size of their package, they enjoy both the wetness of oral and the friction and pressure of using your hands. Even though it might be "easier" than you're used to with a bigger penis, don't settle for sucking only. Get your hands involved to switch things up.

2. Show the balls some love

Even someone smaller seems to enjoy the amazing attention you're able to give their shaft. So, don't get too caught up with "traditional" oral and forget that people with smaller penises can enjoy some gentle sucking on their balls too.

3. Take breaks when needed

If the foreplay feels like it's moving too fast, don't be afraid to take a break from going down to focus on something else: making out, them going down on you, or even just some dirty talk. Even if you're not planning to move onto penetrative sex and are planning to finish orally, it can still be sexy to draw out the orgasm, so experiment with bringing your partner close to the edge before dialing it back.