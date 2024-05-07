How the shortest married couple in the world met and fell in love

On November 3rd, 2016, a record was set in Itapeva, São Paulo, Brazil, with a combined height of 181.41 cm (71.42 inches). Paulo is a civil servant, and Katyucia is a beauty salon owner.

They met online in 2006 using Orkut, an obsolete social media platform. Paulo was charmed at first sight, but his feelings were not instantly reciprocated; in fact, Katyucia blocked him. However, Paulo did not give up, and he won her over.

Their internet connection developed into frequent texting for the next two years. They maintained a long-distance relationship, seeing each other every few months.

When they eventually met in person in December 2008, their online love story became a reality. The spark was undeniable, and they began dating shortly. Katyucia left her birthplace of Londrina in January 2012 to join Paulo in Itapeva. They realised from the start that they were each other's soulmates.