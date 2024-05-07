ADVERTISEMENT
How the shortest married couple in the world met and fell in love

Here's the love story of the world's shortest couple.

Shortest married couple in the world
Shortest married couple in the world

Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie Hoshino are the shortest married couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

On November 3rd, 2016, a record was set in Itapeva, São Paulo, Brazil, with a combined height of 181.41 cm (71.42 inches). Paulo is a civil servant, and Katyucia is a beauty salon owner.

They met online in 2006 using Orkut, an obsolete social media platform. Paulo was charmed at first sight, but his feelings were not instantly reciprocated; in fact, Katyucia blocked him. However, Paulo did not give up, and he won her over.

Their internet connection developed into frequent texting for the next two years. They maintained a long-distance relationship, seeing each other every few months.

Shortest married couple
Shortest married couple

ALSO READ: Top 5 places people found love - online is number 1, the 2nd will shock you

When they eventually met in person in December 2008, their online love story became a reality. The spark was undeniable, and they began dating shortly. Katyucia left her birthplace of Londrina in January 2012 to join Paulo in Itapeva. They realised from the start that they were each other's soulmates.

While their stature draws a lot of negative attention, they deal with it together. They find that being in a couple helps them deal with the public eye. Their story is a touching testament to the truth that love

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

