ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How long can eggs be refrigerated before they become unsafe to eat?

Samson Waswa

Eggs are a staple breakfast item, a baker's best friend, and a versatile ingredient in countless dishes. But how long do these nutritional powerhouses stay fresh? For many of us, the refrigerator is the go-to storage spot, but how long can eggs reside there before becoming unsafe to eat?

For many of us, the refrigerator is the go-to storage spot
For many of us, the refrigerator is the go-to storage spot

The answer might surprise you. Properly stored eggs can last for a surprisingly long time in the fridge – between 3 and 5 weeks from the day they are placed there. That "sell-by" date on the carton? That's typically an indicator of quality, not safety. Health authorities recommend buying eggs before this date, but even after it passes, your eggs can still be perfectly safe to consume, provided they've been refrigerated.

Recommended articles

Here's the key: refrigeration. In some countries, eggs are washed after they are laid to remove bacteria, but this process also removes a natural protective coating on the shell. Refrigeration keeps the eggs cool, hindering bacterial growth and ensuring they stay fresh for longer.

But eggs aren't the only surprising long-lifers in your pantry. Here are some other common foods that boast extended shelf lives when stored properly:

Properly stored eggs can last for a surprisingly long time in the fridge
Properly stored eggs can last for a surprisingly long time in the fridge pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Honey: Honey is a natural antimicrobial agent, meaning it can actually inhibit the growth of bacteria. Stored in an airtight container, pure honey can last for years, even millennia!
  • Dried Beans and Lentils: These pantry staples are the ultimate in convenience and affordability. Dried beans and lentils, when kept in a cool, dry place, can remain edible for up to two years.
  • White Rice: Another champion of long shelf life, white rice can last for several years when stored in a cool, dry place in an airtight container. Brown rice, due to its bran layer containing oils, has a slightly shorter shelf life of about six months.
  • Canned Goods: Canned vegetables, fruits, and soups are shelf-stable for years, thanks to the canning process that eliminates bacteria. Check the "best by" date for optimal quality, but these canned goods will still be safe to consume well beyond that date.
  • Store eggs in their original carton on a shelf inside the refrigerator, not in the door. The door is exposed to temperature fluctuations when you open and close the fridge.
  • Rotate your stock. Use older eggs first and push newer cartons to the back of the fridge.
  • Get to know your "best by" dates. While not an expiration date, it indicates peak quality. After this date, the food may lose flavor or texture, but it's likely still safe to eat.
  • Invest in airtight containers for dried goods. This will keep them protected from moisture and pests.

By understanding proper storage techniques and shelf life, you can avoid unnecessary food waste and ensure you're getting the most out of your grocery budget. So next time you crack open an egg, remember, it might be fresher than you think!

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

How long can eggs be refrigerated before they become unsafe to eat?

How long can eggs be refrigerated before they become unsafe to eat?

How the shortest married couple in the world met and fell in love

How the shortest married couple in the world met and fell in love

This tea has 9 wonderful benefits but not everybody can drink it

This tea has 9 wonderful benefits but not everybody can drink it

How to avoid comparing new relationships to past ones

How to avoid comparing new relationships to past ones

10 gift ideas that will make your mom smile this Mother's Day

10 gift ideas that will make your mom smile this Mother's Day

The sexual health benefits of walnuts for men

The sexual health benefits of walnuts for men

7 relationship problems that are worse than cheating

7 relationship problems that are worse than cheating

Run away from people who do these 3 manipulative things to you

Run away from people who do these 3 manipulative things to you

An underwater railway may soon connect Africa and Europe by train

An underwater railway may soon connect Africa and Europe by train

Get Fit, Get Delicious: Johnvents cocoa powder shakes up healthy living

Get Fit, Get Delicious: Johnvents cocoa powder shakes up healthy living

5 things you didn't know about the Met Gala

5 things you didn't know about the Met Gala

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Breast milk is considered the best source of nutrition for a baby [Generated by Meta AI]

'I won't stop until she wants' — Mother still breastfeeds 9-year-old child

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million

Skytanic [lADbible]

All you need to know about Skytanic, the world's largest plane

Al Maktoum International Airport will enjoy the world's largest capacity [X/@HHShkMohd]

Dubai is building the world's largest airport — see how much it will cost