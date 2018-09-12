Pulse.ng logo
Here are 3 easy ways to increase your penis without surgery

The D Here are 3 easy ways to increase your penis without surgery

Increase your penis length in seconds with these simple tricks.

(Morsels)

So many men wish their penis was a bit bigger – despite how well-endowed they currently are.

While some guys fall back on getting penis enlargement surgery in a bid to boost their confidence in the trouser department, it’s not the only option out there. Most men who think they have a small penis actually don’t. According to studies, the average erect penis ranges from under five inches to just under six inches. Fortunately, there are some non-surgical ways you can increase your penis size. Below are 3 of the easiest ways to achieve some natural growth.

1. Trim your pubic hair

Trimming your pubic hair can spontaneously make your penis look bigger. So grab a pair of scissors or a razor and shave around the base of your penis to make more of the shaft visible. This is apparently the fastest and simplest way you can look larger in seconds.

2. Use a pill

You can swallow ginko biloba pills, a herbal remedy made from tree leaves, traditionally used in Chinese medicine to boost memory. The idea is that ginkgo increases blood flow to the penis, so men with poor circulation will feel like they’ve got a bigger penis.

3. Penis pumps

Using a penis pump is another non-surgical way to increase size and erection quality. A penis pump may help men with moderate erectile dysfunction to have an erection. For some men, regular use of a penis pump may help lead to more naturally occurring erections.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

