He keeps slipping out during sex, what do I do?

news

Dear Sarah,

I've noticed that it doesn't matter the size of a guy's penis or where we're having sex — whether it be the couch or bed — but if I'm on top of him, his penis is always slipping out! It's usually when it's getting good, and I probably get carried away, but my question is: How do I stop it from slipping out?

Dear anonymous,

Slippage happens to just about everyone, but because it’s something we don’t usually see depicted in porn or read about in erotica, it can feel like it’s happening only to you.

ALSO READ: I want my partner to have kinkier sex with me

Also, size is rarely the culprit for slippage. It generally has to do with certain positions, thrusting techniques, or angles that make it tricky for his penis to stay in place the entire time.

There are a few things you can do to get his dick to stay where it should. If you’re in the reverse cowgirl position, instead of leaning forward like we are generally inclined to do, lean back toward his chest. This lets him go deeper inside of you and also gives him the chance to really thrust from under you.

The key is to make sure he is completely inside of you, so do what you can to really get it in there from the get-go. Also, a lot of women see the cowgirl position as simply going up and down, but most of the time you’re going to need to do more grinding — both for your pleasure and for his. Plus, if you’re grinding back and forth, he’s not going anywhere.

ALSO READ: How can I gain confidence in the cowgirl sex position?

The shape of a guy’s penis can have a lot to do with how well it stays in. If he’s curvy down there, make an effort to grind against the curve, not with it. This can create a seriously pleasurable sensation for both of you.

When his penis does slip out — and it will from time to time — don’t feel weird or like the moment is ruined. You can use his penis to stimulate your clitoris to keep the sensations going for both of you, then simply put it back in with your hands and pick back up where you left off. Just remember to go slow, make sure he’s all the way in you, and have fun.