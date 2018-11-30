Pulse.ng logo
Can cranberry juice really prevent UTIs?

There are some things that sound so crazy that you think they have to be real.

There are some things that are so shocking you know that they’re definitely not true. Because really, how else could someone ever come up with an idea like that?

One thing that you’ve probably heard is that if you drink cranberry juice, it can prevent urinary tract infections. If you’re wondering whether it’s a big fat crazy myth or whether it’s crazy but it actually works.

3 signs the sex is too rough

There’s basically not enough evidence to prove it. Cosmopolitan reported that a 2012 review of cranberry-UTI literature and a 2016 study from Yale found no statistically significant reason to believe cranberries prevent urinary tract infections.

Can cranberry juice really prevent UTIs? play

Cranberry.

(Checkyourfood)

 

Without getting too scientific, there’s an active ingredient in cranberries that basically coats the inside of the bladder to stop bacteria from getting in the blood-stream. The thing is that it doesn’t stop bacteria from growing.

What’s more, supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it’s not known how much of the active ingredient each product contains.

Here's how to stop getting distracted during sex

Therefore, many of the products may not have enough of the active ingredient to be effective in preventing bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall. To top it all off, there’s really not conclusive evidence of cranberry juice or supplements treating, stopping, or reducing UTIs.

