Sess holds a listening session new album, Omo Muda

Sess Producer hosts listening session new album, Omo Muda

The event can be described as an intimate session that showcased the works of a really talented music producer.

  • Published:
Sess The Prblm Kid pays a visit to the Pulse office where he spoke on his new album, ''Omo Muda'' play

Sess The Prblm Kid pays a visit to the Pulse office where he spoke on his new album, ''Omo Muda''

(Pulse )

Nigerian producer Sess had a listening session event for his debut album 'Muda' on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

The event which took place at Eyowo Studio, Ikeja GRA, had industry taste makers listen to one of Nigeria's hottest emerging producers explain his craft.

play Art cover for Sess's ''Omo Muda'' Album (Sess)

Moderating and anchoring were handled by comedian, BollyLomo and Jess.

The album features the same 20 acts like Simi, Mayorkun, Vector, Poe, Reminisce, Boogie, Odunsi, Terry Apala, Adekunle Gold, and the veteran, Shank. It was a cold day lit up by the beauty only good music could conjure up.

Pulse was there to document the events.

The album celebrates diverse genres into a transcendent body of work. The event was attended by socialites as Kemi OAP Kemi Smallz, talent manager Asa Asika, superstar singer Simi, rapper Vector, and Falz who has worked on numerous occasions with Sess.

During the event, Sess gave a breakdown of each song, the recording process and why he decided to work with certain artists on the project.

play Tracklist for "Omo Muda" (Sess)

 

ALSO READ: Producer releases debut album, ''Omo Muda'', says it took him 18 months to put the album together

At the end of the session, Sess proved without a doubt that he has what it takes to be a superstar producer in the Nigerian music scene.

A bonus revelation, Sess says we should expect more singing from him in the near future.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

