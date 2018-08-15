Pulse.ng logo
Woman denied job as company says her name is 'ghetto'

Robinson claimed that she received an email from Mantality Health denying her of a job she applied for because her name was “ghetto.”

  • Published:
A woman has been denied the opportunity to get a job with a health company black after the company found her name as one that suggests 'ghetto.'

The woman, Hermeisha Robinson, made this known on Monday, August 13, 2018, with a Facebook post.

Robinson claimed in her post on Facebook that she received an email from Mantality Health denying her of a job she applied for because her name was “ghetto.”

Hermeisha Robinson said in a post, which has since gone viral on Facebook, that she had been rejected from a position she believed she was  “well qualified for” by a company because of her name.

A screenshot of the email, which Robinson shared in her Facebook post, read: “Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names. We wish the best in your career search.

My feelings are hurt - Robinson

Robinson said, in her Facebook post, that her feelings are very hurt as a result of the mail.

She further said the mail got her guessing and trying to figure if her name is really ghetto as she found the mail discriminating.

They discriminated against me because of my name which they considered it to be ‘ghetto’ for their company!

“My feelings are very hurt and they even got me second guessing my name trying to figure out if my name is really that ‘ghetto.

“I would like for everyone to share this post because discrimination has to stop,” she wrote.

While Robinson’s post has continued to get reactions, the owner of the company, reportedly believes a former employee is behind the email.

Mantality Health's owner, Kevin Meuret told local media that company has since filed police reports to St. Louis County after it was found out that Robinson was one of nearly 20 applicants who received the email.

